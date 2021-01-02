Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.24. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,043,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 153,264 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 240,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 96,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

