Grid+ (GRID) 24 Hour Volume Hits $79,507.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Grid+ has a market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $79,507.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00280434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.88 or 0.01933526 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

