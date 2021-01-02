Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GFED. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ GFED opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

