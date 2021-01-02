Guggenheim Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $48.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 4.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Capri by 11.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Capri by 52.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

