Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $203.64

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $203.64 and traded as high as $277.00. Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) shares last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 300,916 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £531.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 264.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34.

In other Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) news, insider Tom Singer acquired 20,000 shares of Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($70,290.04).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

