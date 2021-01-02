Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $727,111.00

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $31.60 million and $727,111.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $77.26 or 0.00236413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007676 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 425,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,012 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

