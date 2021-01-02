Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Haynes International by 22,682.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,591,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 3,576,120 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 640.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 99,925 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Haynes International by 171.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 39.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Haynes International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $300.91 million, a PE ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.55. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $36.02.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAYN shares. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.