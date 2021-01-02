HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDB. BidaskClub upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 33.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $72.26. 810,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $72.44. The stock has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

