Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEAK. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

