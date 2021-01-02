HeartBout (HB) Price Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $35,333.36 and approximately $78.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00037004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00260371 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.19 or 0.01847687 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.