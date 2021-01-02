HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $152.95 million and approximately $272,250.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001412 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001399 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018312 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

