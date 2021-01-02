(HEIQ.L) (LON:HEIQ) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of (HEIQ.L) (LON:HEIQ) fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 178.18 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35). 193,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 590,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.39).

In related news, insider Karen Brade acquired 7,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,970 ($13,025.87).

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for (HEIQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (HEIQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.