Helios Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

HLIO stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

