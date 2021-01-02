Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of HFWA opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $839.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

