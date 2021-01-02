Hermez Network (HEZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $992,945.00

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.99 or 0.00015727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $23.47 million and approximately $992,945.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00119501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00167301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00510202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00277457 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018455 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003282 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

Hermez Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.