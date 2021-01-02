Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of HESM opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $352.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

