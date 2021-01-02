HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Shares Gap Down to $2.52

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.36. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 1,265,422 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$817.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

