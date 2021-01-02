HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) and Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Financial Contrast

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) and Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HollyFrontier and Green Planet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HollyFrontier $17.49 billion 0.24 $772.39 million $4.90 5.28 Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HollyFrontier has higher revenue and earnings than Green Planet Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HollyFrontier and Green Planet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HollyFrontier 2 7 6 0 2.27 Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HollyFrontier presently has a consensus price target of $32.23, suggesting a potential upside of 24.68%. Given HollyFrontier’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HollyFrontier is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Profitability

This table compares HollyFrontier and Green Planet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HollyFrontier -3.34% 0.93% 0.49% Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of HollyFrontier shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of HollyFrontier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HollyFrontier beats Green Planet Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt. The company offers its products to other refiners, convenience store chains, independent marketers, retailers, truck stop chains, wholesalers, railroads, governmental entities, and paving contractors or manufacturers, as well as for commercial airline use. It owns and operates 5 refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 457,000 barrels per day in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Woods Cross, Utah. The company also owns and operates vacuum distillation and other facilities in Lovington, New Mexico, as well as asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Its refineries serve markets in the Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. In addition, HollyFrontier Corporation produces base oils and other specialized lubricant products; and owns and operates logistic assets consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, terminals, tankage, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. HollyFrontier Corporation was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.