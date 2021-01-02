Honest Price Up 3.2% This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $688,270.94 and approximately $322.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00027525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00126336 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00177971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.61 or 0.00555437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00301485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00048584 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

