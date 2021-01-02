HOQU (HQX) Hits Market Capitalization of $436,010.80

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $436,010.80 and $2.27 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00310355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017759 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028587 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011399 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

