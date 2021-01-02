Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

