H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.30). H&R Block reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRB. BidaskClub downgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in H&R Block by 25.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in H&R Block by 60.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

