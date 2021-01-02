Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce $276.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.90 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $324.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,214. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

