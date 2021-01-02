Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 206.60 ($2.70). 830,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,749,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.73).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.17. The firm has a market cap of £846.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In related news, insider Chris McLeish purchased 20,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,752.80 ($38,872.22).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

