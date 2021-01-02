ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

NYSE IBN opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ICICI Bank by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.