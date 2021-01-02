IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered IES from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get IES alerts:

Shares of IESC stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.15. IES has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IES by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IES by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IES by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IES by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in IES by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.