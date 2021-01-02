Ignis (IGNIS) Price Hits $0.0352 on Top Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Ignis has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $26.76 million and $4.00 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Vebitcoin and Coinbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00167108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00512089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00270754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018525 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Indodax, HitBTC, Bittrex, STEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

