Iii Gates William Henry Sells 18,597 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total value of C$2,716,127.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,492,090,181.64.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$5,192,007.68.

TSE:CNR opened at C$139.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$140.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$135.66. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of C$92.01 and a 52-week high of C$149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.39 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

