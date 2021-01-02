ILCOIN One Day Trading Volume Hits $77,649.00 (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. ILCOIN has a market cap of $6.79 million and $77,649.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Graviex and C-CEX. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ILCOIN alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005070 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003146 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001589 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004743 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000898 BTC.

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,556,361,407 coins and its circulating supply is 602,664,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Crex24, Graviex, FreiExchange, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ILCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.