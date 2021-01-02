Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $203.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.