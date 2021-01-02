Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $419.40

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.40 and traded as high as $423.00. Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) shares last traded at $422.50, with a volume of 138,346 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 419.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 369.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

