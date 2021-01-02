Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.56. Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 67,810 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.45 price objective on shares of Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.89 million and a P/E ratio of -7.02.

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

