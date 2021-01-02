InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IFRX. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of InflaRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Ci Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of InflaRx in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated a market perform rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InflaRx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.52. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in InflaRx by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

