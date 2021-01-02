Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $454.20

Shares of Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $454.20 and traded as high as $552.20. Informa plc (INF.L) shares last traded at $549.00, with a volume of 1,161,964 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on INF shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 644.18 ($8.42).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 555.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 454.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.86.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

