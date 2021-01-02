Ink Market Capitalization Reaches $427,904.79 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Ink has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $427,904.79 and $153,240.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00115282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00161393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00502001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00266909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018147 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

