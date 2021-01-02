Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (BATS:UJUL) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (BATS:UJUL) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.46. Approximately 15,320 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.