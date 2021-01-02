Insider Buying: Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) Director Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at C$105,640.

Shares of TSE:AGI traded down C$0.36 on Friday, hitting C$11.12. 604,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.39. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$291.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$293.30 million. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.44.

About Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

