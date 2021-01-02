Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Purchases 1,680 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,680 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $18,345.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $10.91 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%.
Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
