Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Purchases 1,680 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,680 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $18,345.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $10.91 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 724,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 109,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.