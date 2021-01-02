Insider Buying: PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Buys 14,300 Shares of Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $95,100.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 54,738 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $428,051.16.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. PBF Logistics LP has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $570.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBFX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.