Insider Selling: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Director Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

ALPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

