Insider Selling: American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director Sells $62,400.00 in Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director John Hunter William sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $62,400.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABML opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. American Battery Metals Co. has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.62.

American Battery Metals Company Profile

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

