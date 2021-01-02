Insider Selling: American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director Sells $62,400.00 in Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director John Hunter William sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $62,400.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ABML opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. American Battery Metals Co. has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.62.
American Battery Metals Company Profile
