Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $373,695.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total value of $373,695.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,147,292.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total transaction of $401,730.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $450,090.00.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $258.39 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $322.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

