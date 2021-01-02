Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells 180,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 180,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $18,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 512,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,392,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,280.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Datadog by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.