Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Sells 9,767 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $703,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $770,009.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92.

On Monday, November 23rd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 19.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 63.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

