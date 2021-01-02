International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.07

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 34255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

