International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Trading 0.7% Higher

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.38. 111,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 489,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.59.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

