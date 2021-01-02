Intrepid Potash Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 747 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,309% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter.

IPI opened at $24.15 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $321.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

