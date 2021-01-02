Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 82,537 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,760% compared to the average daily volume of 4,437 call options.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

