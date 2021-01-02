Investors Purchase High Volume of Arcus Biosciences Call Options (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 728 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 674% compared to the typical volume of 94 call options.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of RCUS opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

