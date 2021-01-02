ION (ION) Price Tops $0.0155

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 196.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. ION has a market capitalization of $211,153.07 and approximately $42.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ION has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014425 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

